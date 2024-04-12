Just a week since Allu Arjun and Sukumar have launched the teaser of Pushpa: The Rule, Bollywood Hungama has got an exclusive scoop on its competitor, the Rohit Shetty-directed Singham Again. According to our highly placed sources, Singham Again has been postponed from the already announced date of August 15, 2024.

No clash with Pushpa – The Rule: Singham Again likely to miss Independence Day release; Rohit Shetty’s Blockbuster sets sight on Diwali 2024 release

"Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, and the team have been shooting day and night for Singham Again with the will to bring it during the August 15, 2024 weekend. However, the shoot is taking longer than expected as a film like Singham Again requires a lot of attention. Rohit and Ajay don't want to rush through the proceedings only to make it to a certain release date. They want the scale and vision to come out exactly as fleshed on the paper without any compromise," a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

Rohit and Ajay have already conveyed their idea of delaying the film to Jio Studios and the date of August 15 is now vacant. "Jio has suggested a Diwali 2024 release to Rohit and Ajay, and the duo is also considering the date. The timelines of VFX and background score are now being reworked keeping the Diwali 2024 deadline in mind. Diwali has also proved to be lucky for Ajay and Rohit combo," the source told us.

An official announcement about the new release date of Singham Again is expected to be made shortly, but at the moment, the film is 100% pushed from the already announced date of August 15, 2024.

