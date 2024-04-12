comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 12.04.2024 | 2:35 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Maidaan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Crew Ruslaan Srikanth Bhaiyya Ji
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Prithviraj Sukumaran on The Goat Life, “We never shot the intimate scene with the goat”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Prithviraj Sukumaran on The Goat Life, “We never shot the intimate scene with the goat”

en Bollywood News Prithviraj Sukumaran on The Goat Life, “We never shot the intimate scene with the goat”
By Subhash K. Jha -

Success and controversies go hand in hand. Now that Blessy and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s The Goat Life is a huge success in Malayalam, the controversies are crawling out of the woodwork.

Prithviraj Sukumaran on The Goat Life, “We never shot the intimate scene with the goat”

Prithviraj Sukumaran on The Goat Life, “We never shot the intimate scene with the goat”

The one that gets one’s goat (pun intended) has to do with a sequence showing the isolated and disoriented Najeeb making love with a goat. The incident is recorded in the novel version of Najeeb’s story by Benyamin who, at a public promotional event for the film, claimed the eyebrow-raising scene of bestiality was shot for the film.

However, when this writer asked Prithviraj if such a scene had actually been shot his reply was, “Never shot it, Sir. It was the director’s call that the character-arc of his Najeeb wouldn’t do that.”

Speaking about his experience of embodying the character of Najeeb, Prithviraj said, “In 2008, when Blessy first told me about doing this movie, my first thought was, how do I approach this character? Do I come down and talk to you about who you really are, or do I try understanding the character Najeeb that Mr. Benyamin wrote, or the Najeeb that Mr. Blessy has in his mind, do I try to understand him? This was the confusion I had. Finally, Mr. Blessy and I decided that, from the novel Aadujeevitham, and the Najeeb that Mr. Blessy visualised, the Najeeb that I visualise in my mind should be the one I play in the movie, so you’ll see that Najeeb in the movie.”

Added Resul Pookutty who is the sound designer of The Goat Life, “There is a scene in the book where Najeeb makes love to the goat…. All these crazy people were waiting to see that scene in the film. But director Blessy avoided that rather uncomfortable moment in the film adaptation… So that’s only loose talk that’s going around, a fantasy being spread by kinky basket cases.”

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran on his physical transformation for The Goat Life, “I had to lose around 30 kgs twice”

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Jr NTR shows off his NEW look as he arrives…

SCOOP: KGF star Yash comes on board Ramayan…

Mysuru court stays the release of Ajay Devgn…

Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote…

Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote…

Raghu Ram blames Roadies for his divorce;…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification