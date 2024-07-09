Deepfake video of Bhuvan Bam used on social media to advertise false product, complaint lodged against the clip and creator of the video

Popular content creator and actor Bhuvan Bam has alerted his fans and followers about a deepfake video of him that is being circulated on social media. The video, which falsely represents Bhuvan urging people to invest in tennis through a certain bookie’s predictions, has prompted a swift response from his team. Recently, deepfake videos have gained popularity, leading to significant losses and inconvenience for many.

Bhuvan’s team quickly took action and filed a formal complaint at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai, bringing attention to the misleading and scandalous nature of the deepfake video. The police are currently investigating the matter.

Bhuvan Bam addressed the issue directly, urging people to be cautious. He said, “I want to alert all my fans and followers about a deepfake video of me that is making rounds on social media. This video is completely fake and misguided, encouraging people to invest in tennis through predictions by a certain bookie. My team has already filed a complaint with the Oshiwara police station, and they are investigating the matter. I humbly request everyone not to fall for this video. Please stay safe and avoid making any investments that might lead to trouble or financial loss. It’s crucial to be vigilant and not get trapped by these deceitful baits.”

Deepfake technology has been increasingly used to create realistic yet fake videos, often leading to misinformation and causing distress to the individuals involved. In the past, numerous celebrities from both Hollywood and Bollywood, such as Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Rashmika Mandana, among others, have faced similar issues and have spoken out against it.

