Vikrant Massey-starrer The Sabarmati Report postponed; won’t clash with Ajay Devgn-starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha on August 2

Vikrant Massey’s popularity got a boost with the surprise success of 12th Fail (2023). Hence, his next theatrical release, The Sabarmati Report, is much awaited. The film was all set to release on May 3 but it was postponed to August 2. It now seems that Vikrant’s fans and admirers will have to wait a little longer. As per sources, The Sabarmati Report has been further pushed.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The makers are looking at a new release date. The film is now expected to release in September or October 2024. The makers will announce the new release date in a week or two. The exhibitors, too, would be informed about The Sabarmati Report’s postponement.”

A few days ago, Bollywood Hungama broke the news that Ajay Devgn-starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, which was all set to release on July 5, has been pushed ahead and would now arrive in cinemas on August 2. It would have led to a three-way clash on the first Friday of August as Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Ulajh is also scheduled for a release in theatres on August 2.

Besides Vikrant Massey, The Sabarmati Report also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. It is a political thriller about two reporters investigating the burning of the Sabarmati Express at Godhra on February 27, 2002. It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan and directed by Ranjan Chandel.

In April 2024, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report that The Sabarmati Report won’t be able to make it in cinemas on May 3. A source told us, “The Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) Examining Committee saw the film and had objections to certain scenes. Also, fearing that it might violate the model code of conduct as laid down by the Election Commission of India, it has been advised that it should be released after the last phase of elections, which will take place on June 1.”

Also Read: The Sabarmati Report teaser out: Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra starrer investigates Godhra incident

More Pages: The Sabarmati Report Box Office Collection

