Aparshakti Khurana is set to make his debut in Tamil cinema with the sci-fi crime thriller ROOT – Running Out of Time. Known for his work as an actor, singer, and host, Aparshakti recently received appreciation for his role in Stree 2. His upcoming venture marks his entry into South Indian films, drawing attention from both audiences and the industry.

In 'ROOT – Running Out of Time', Aparshakti Khurana will be seen sharing the screen with Gautham Karthik, an actor renowned for his choice of unique, performance-driven roles in films like Devarattam and Vai Raja Vai. The film is being shot in Chennai.

Speaking about his Tamil debut, Aparshakti Khurana expressed his excitement, “I am absolutely thrilled to be making my debut in Tamil cinema with 'ROOT – Running Out of Time'. It's a challenging and unique script, and I'm excited to explore this new territory. The opportunity to work with such a talented team and to connect with a new audience is something I'm truly looking forward to.”

The film is backed by Verus Productions and directed by Sooriyaprathap S, who earlier worked on Naalaiya Iyakkunar – Season 1 and served as Associate Director on the Rajinikanth-starrer Kochadaiiyaan. ROOT aims to combine elements of science fiction, crime, and emotional storytelling in a new cinematic format.

