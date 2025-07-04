comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 04.07.2025 | 10:51 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Metro… In Dino Maalik Saiyaara Son Of Sardaar 2 War 2 Baaghi 4
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Aparshakti Khurana makes his Tamil debut with sci-fi crime thriller ROOT, starring alongside Gautham Karthik

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Aparshakti Khurana makes his Tamil debut with sci-fi crime thriller ROOT, starring alongside Gautham Karthik

en Bollywood News Aparshakti Khurana makes his Tamil debut with sci-fi crime thriller ROOT, starring alongside Gautham Karthik
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Aparshakti Khurana is set to make his debut in Tamil cinema with the sci-fi crime thriller ROOT – Running Out of Time. Known for his work as an actor, singer, and host, Aparshakti recently received appreciation for his role in Stree 2. His upcoming venture marks his entry into South Indian films, drawing attention from both audiences and the industry.

Aparshakti Khurana makes his Tamil debut with sci-fi crime thriller ROOT, starring alongside Gautham Karthik

Aparshakti Khurana makes his Tamil debut with sci-fi crime thriller ROOT, starring alongside Gautham Karthik

In 'ROOT – Running Out of Time', Aparshakti Khurana will be seen sharing the screen with Gautham Karthik, an actor renowned for his choice of unique, performance-driven roles in films like Devarattam and Vai Raja Vai. The film is being shot in Chennai.

Speaking about his Tamil debut, Aparshakti Khurana expressed his excitement, “I am absolutely thrilled to be making my debut in Tamil cinema with 'ROOT – Running Out of Time'. It's a challenging and unique script, and I'm excited to explore this new territory. The opportunity to work with such a talented team and to connect with a new audience is something I'm truly looking forward to.”

The film is backed by Verus Productions and directed by Sooriyaprathap S, who earlier worked on Naalaiya Iyakkunar – Season 1 and served as Associate Director on the Rajinikanth-starrer Kochadaiiyaan. ROOT aims to combine elements of science fiction, crime, and emotional storytelling in a new cinematic format.

Also Read : Aparshakti Khurana drops soulful new single ‘Lafzaan’, a year after ‘Zaroor’

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Trailer of Ajay Devgn-starrer Son…

High Court dismisses plea filed by…

Priyadarshan reacts to Paresh Rawal…

Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar starrer…

Twinkle Khanna and Kajol to co-host…

Ramayana cast confirmed in latest…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification