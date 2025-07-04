EXCLUSIVE: Adivi Sesh on Dacoit’s box office clash with YRF’s Alpha, “I’ve never been too shy when it comes to a box office clash”

Adivi Sesh’s Telugu and Hindi bilingual romantic action drama Dacoit: A Love Story is all set to release on Christmas this year. The makers announced the film’s release date through an interesting first glimpse video at the end of May. The response to it turned out to be positive as it made Adivi’s fans more curious about the film.

But the makers of Dacoit choosing December 25 as the release date also means that the film will be clashing at the box office with Yash Raj Films’ Alpha, which is a part of the YRF Spy Universe. The action drama stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol.

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Adivi Sesh was asked about his thoughts on the clash. He said, “I’ve never been one to be too shy when it comes to a clash. My debut Hindi film, Major was released against Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj and Kamal (Haasan) sir’s Vikram.” Interestingly, Samrat Prithviraj was also produced by YRF.

Pointing out how clashes are inevitable, Adivi added, “I don’t think anyone intends to clash against a film on purpose. So many permutations and combinations come into play when deciding on a release date. I’ve got to keep my South Indian base in mind for Dacoit as well because it’s being shot both in Hindi and Telugu. At the end of the day, a good film will hopefully find its audience if you make it well and promote it right.”

Theatrical business hasn’t been great since last year. It is believed that too much penetration of OTT platforms is one of the reasons behind this. Sharing his thoughts on the same, Adivi said, “My greatest theatrical successes have come in the midst of the OTT boom. So what does that tell you? It is ultimately what you believe in. Do you have a story worth telling for the big screen? Then tell it.”

Directed by Shaneil Deo, Dacoit also stars Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj and Atul Kulkarni.

