comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 10.07.2024 | 9:51 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kalki 2898 AD Chandu Champion Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Indian 2 Stree 2 Munjya
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Urvashi Rautela hospitalized in Hyderabad after suffering fracture during NBK 109 shoot: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Urvashi Rautela hospitalized in Hyderabad after suffering fracture during NBK 109 shoot: Report

en Bollywood News
/00:00 00:00

Listen to this story

Urvashi Rautela hospitalized in Hyderabad after suffering fracture during NBK 109 shoot: Report
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actress Urvashi Rautela, known for her roles in films like Singh Saab The Great and Sanam Re, was recently hospitalized in Hyderabad after sustaining a fracture during the shooting of her upcoming Telugu film, NBK 109.

Urvashi Rautela hospitalized in Hyderabad after suffering fracture during NBK 109 shoot: Report

Urvashi Rautela hospitalized in Hyderabad after suffering fracture during NBK 109 shoot: Report

Fracture Sustained During Action Sequence

As per a report by Free Press Journal, a press statement issued by Rautela's team confirmed that the actress suffered a "terrible" fracture while filming a high-octane action sequence. The statement further revealed that she is currently hospitalized and receiving medical attention.

According to reports, Rautela had recently arrived in Hyderabad to participate in the third filming schedule of NBK 109. Details regarding the nature of the accident and the severity of the fracture are awaited.

NBK 109: A Tentatively Titled Action Drama

NBK 109, which is currently the film's working title, began production in November 2023. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the movie features an ensemble cast, including Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, and Rautela. Music for the film is composed by Thaman S. An official release date for the movie has not yet been announced.

Urvashi Rautela's Upcoming Projects

Despite the setback, Rautela has a busy slate of upcoming films. These include action films like Baap co-starring Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty, and Sanjay Dutt, and Inspector Avinash 2 alongside Randeep Hooda. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Dulquer Salmaan in an as-yet-untitled project.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela offers reward for missing 24k gold iPhone

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan’s next film…

Ahead of Jacqueline Fernandez’s birthday,…

Karan Johar says every script undergoes…

Akshay Kumar to feature in a cameo in Stree…

SCOOP: Karan Johar directed Triptii Dimri…

IFFM 2024 nominations revealed: Jawan,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification