On July 3, Mumbai-based listed real estate firm Arkade Developers Limited announced that it has signed a binding agreement to acquire 100% stake in Filmistan Pvt Ltd for Rs. 183 crore. The developer intends to launch a luxury apartment project on the site, with a projected gross development value of Rs. 3,000 crores.

Arkade developers acquires Filmistan studios for Rs. 183 crores, plans Rs.3,000 crores luxury project in Goregaon

The company stated that this acquisition will allow Arkade Developers to develop the iconic 4-acre land parcel located on SV Road in Goregaon West, widely recognized as ‘Filmistan Studios.’

The company mentioned that the project is tentatively planned to launch in 2026 and will be an ultra-luxury residential development. It will offer spacious 3, 4, and 5 BHK apartments, along with exclusive penthouses, spread across two impressive high-rise towers of 50 storeys each. With an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs. 3,000 crores, the project is set to become a landmark in premium housing in Western Mumbai.

Mumbai-based listed developer Arkade Developers Ltd announced on July 3 that it has signed a binding agreement to acquire 100% stake in Filmistan Pvt Ltd for Rs. 183 crores. This acquisition will allow Arkade to develop the iconic 4-acre land on SV Road, Goregaon West, commonly known as Filmistan Studios.

The developer intends to launch an ultra-luxury residential project on the site in 2026, offering spacious 3, 4, and 5 BHK apartments along with exclusive penthouses spread across two 50-storey towers. With an expected Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs. 3,000 crores, the project is poised to become a premium housing landmark in Western Mumbai.

According to the company, Goregaon has quickly evolved into one of Mumbai’s most promising and strategically located residential areas. Thanks to its excellent connectivity—with close access to the Western Express Highway, metro lines, and major arterial roads—the suburb provides easy access to key commercial centres like Mindspace, BKC, Goregaon, Andheri, and more.

Beyond its connectivity, Goregaon offers a strong social infrastructure that includes well-known schools, hospitals, shopping centres, malls, entertainment venues, and large green spaces such as Aarey Forest.

Local brokers noted that the average price per square foot for an apartment in Goregaon West ranges from Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 40,000, varying based on several factors.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.