Agni Chopra, son of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, came to his team's rescue in the 2nd innings as well.

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra is currently enjoying the success of his last film 12th Fail. Starring Vikrant Massey, the movie has slowly climbed the ladder of success at the box office, along with acquiring tremendous acclaim. Now, he has more reason to celebrate as his cricketer son Agni Chopra has scored mammoth amount of runs in his Ranji Trophy debut.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s son Agni Chopra scores 166 runs on Ranji Trophy debut for Mizoram; shines in 2nd innings too

The young batsman made his debut for Mizoram against Sikkim and scored 166 runs in 179 balls in the first innings where he hit 19 fours and 7 sixes. However, the team could manage only 214 runs against Sikkim’s large total of 442 for 9. Hence, Mizoram had to follow on. Agni came to his team’s rescue in the second innings too by scoring 92 off just 74 balls with 11 fours and a six. His team posted a total of 397 runs and set Sikkim to chase a total of 170.

Unfortunately, Agni’s incredible performance did not help his team win the match. Sikkim managed to chase the target with 4 wickets to spare. But the young batter scored a total of 258 runs in the entire match, which has made him get noticed by one and all.

Coming back to 12th Fail, the film also starred Medha Shankar, Anand V Joshi, Anshuman Pushkar and Sanjay Bishnoi.

Also Read: Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey receives love from Amitabh Bachchan: “Absolutely brilliant”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.