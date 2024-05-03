The global icon turned entrepreneur, Katrina Kaif, is bringing her beauty flair to the UAE with the launch of Kay Beauty; India’s first celebrity makeup brand known for its commitment to innovation and high performance, now available at Nysaa. Co-created by Nykaa, India’s foremost beauty and fashion destination and Katrina Kaif, Kay Beauty has rapidly ascended to become one of the country's fastest-growing celebrity beauty brands.

Katrina Kaif-owned Kay By Katrina launches in UAE

Kay Beauty was created with a vision to deliver high-performance products that bridge the gap between glamour and skincare, encouraging beauty to be enjoyed without guilt. It offers beauty products across all leading makeup categories - lips, eyes, face, and nails. The range truly defines the premium category through its packaging and innovative formats backed with the finest quality formulations.

With the brand’s core philosophy, #ItsKayToBeYou, Katrina promises us a piece of Kay Beauty that’s made especially for us. The brand offers a safe space and encourages individuals to celebrate who they truly are while creating a culture of acceptance, self-love, and empowerment. In just over four years, Kay Beauty has achieved extraordinary success, boasting a gross margin value of INR 1.5 billion. Loved across India, from bustling metro cities, to Tier 2 & 3 markets, it caters to makeup aficionados from all walks of life. The brand has garnered a strong presence in both online and offline platforms. With products flying off the shelves in over 300 stores and online orders being fulfilled in over 1,600 cities pan India, Kay Beauty has truly become a force to be reckoned with.

Speaking about the launch, Katrina Kaif, Co-Founder, Kay Beauty states, “It gives me immense joy to finally bring Kay Beauty to the UAE. It was always my vision to take Kay Beauty global and share our offering with customers across different geographies, so they can experience the product first-hand. The brand's foray into the GCC allows us to tap into a market that is very passionate about beauty and Indian cinema, both. It is a strategic move for us to launch Kay Beauty in the region via an omnichannel retail presence. GCC welcomes so many ethnicities, genders, and ages and Kay Beauty’s core philosophy is to cater to all skin tones, while staying true to the promise of #makeupthatkares.”

Expressing her excitement, Adwaita Nayar, the Co-Founder of Nykaa and CEO of Nykaa Fashion, said, “I’m thrilled to announce the arrival of Kay Beauty in the GCC region, in collaboration with omnichannel retailer Nysaa. Kay Beauty has made significant waves in India with its innovative and inclusive products and has resonated deeply with Indian consumers from all walks of life. With the GCC becoming a hub for all beauty enthusiasts who love to discover and try new products in the markets, we can’t wait to enter the region.”

With its incredible range of makeup products, the brand is equipped with essentials a makeup junkie must simply have in their makeup arsenal. Kay Beauty launches with over 60+ SKUs across the lips and face range and around 30+ SKUs for the nails and eyes, making it the one-stop destination for all shades and colors you need to perfect that makeup look. From finding the right foundation shade, and experimenting with ultra-pigmented eyeshadows, crème blushes, matte lipsticks or colored eye pencils, Kay Beauty’s collection offers the perfect line-up of products to help you stay ahead of beauty trends. All while making you feel fresh and fabulous!

