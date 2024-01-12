After having an amazing 2023 with Scoop on the acting front, it is time for some new beginnings for Karishma Tanna in 2024. The actress has now ventured into becoming a businesswoman. Karishma along with her husband Varun Bangera has invested in new-age fitness equipment. The first gym for this is being set up at Bandra, Mumbai.

Karishma and Varun have chosen the fitness industry for their business. Talking about the same, Karishma says, "I am very excited as I am nervous when I announce this. But yes, Varun and I have ventured into a fitness-related business. It is around this new age training concept called E.M.S Training by TC1. This concept is being adapted globally and has shown incredible results in a short span of time. We are very glad to bring this concept to India as our very first business venture."

Meanwhile, Karishma Tanna was receiving rave reviews last year for her performance in Hansal Mehta's Scoop.

