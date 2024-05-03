Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor to star in Hindi remake of Tamil hit Love Today, Phantom Films to make a comeback

It’s like a dream come true. Like Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore’s progenies coming together. Once upon a time, the dreamer of all things celluloid Aamir Khan, dreamt of casting Sridevi and himself together in a film that he had himself written.

How do I know? He narrated the whole idea of his imagined Sridevi-Aamir project for an hour when I first met him. It was a staggering script. Sadly, Aamir’s dream project with Sridevi never came true.

Now comes the next generation, and this time it is happening for sure. Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Aamir Khan’s eldest born Junaid are coming together for a film which will be directed Aamir’s most trusted director, the very talented Advait Chandan.

The untitled film is a remake of the 2022 Tamil hit Love Today which was directed by Pradeep Ranganathan and produced by AGS entertainment comprising Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh and Kalpathi S. Suresh.

The Hindi version with Junaid and Khushi is being produced by Shristi Behl and Phantom Films, the illustrious banner which once gave us epoch-defining films like Queen, Masaan and Udta Punjab. The banner Phantom Films is making a comeback with this Junaid-Khushi starrer directed by Advait Chandan.

