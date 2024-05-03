Comedienne Bharti Singh, celebrated for her boundless energy and infectious humor on The Kapil Sharma Show and as the vibrant host of Dance Deewane 4, finds herself navigating uncharted waters as she confronts a daunting health crisis. Admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, Bharti's hospitalization arises from relentless bouts of stomach pain attributed to gallbladder stones. In a candid and emotionally raw vlog update, she bared her vulnerability, sharing the intensity of her discomfort and revealing the poignant ache of separation from her cherished two-year-old son, Gola.

Comedy star Bharti Singh to undergo surgery for gallbladder stone: “I am unable to bear the pain”

"I am unable to bear the pain. There is a stone in the gallbladder, we felt it was high acidity, but that wasn't the case. The stone that is in the gallbladder has got stuck in a vein; as a result, I am unable to eat anything and I vomit,” Bharti confessed in her new vlog, her voice tinged with both physical agony and maternal longing. The revelation offers a stark glimpse into the stark reality of her ordeal, punctuating the glitz and glamour of her public persona with the rawness of human vulnerability. Despite grappling with the harsh sting of physical distress, Bharti remains resilient, her spirit unyielding in the face of adversity.

As Bharti braces herself for the impending surgery to rid her body of the debilitating gallbladder stones, her journey towards recovery is marked by an unwavering resolve to emerge stronger. The hospital walls, once alien and foreboding, now serve as the backdrop for her unwavering determination and unshakeable faith in the healing process. Friends, fans, and well-wishers rally around her, offering words of encouragement and prayers for her swift restoration to health.

Meanwhile, in the corridors of Kokilaben Hospital, medical professionals diligently chart out a course of action, navigating the intricate terrain of Bharti's medical condition with precision and care. With surgery looming on the horizon, Bharti's diet undergoes a drastic transformation, as she is relegated to a liquid regimen in preparation for the impending procedure. Yet, amidst the clinical routines and sterile confines of the hospital ward, Bharti's indomitable spirit shines through, illuminating the darkness with a beacon of hope and resilience.

During uncertainty and physical discomfort, Bharti finds solace in the unwavering support of her loving husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who stands by her side as a pillar of strength and unwavering support. Together, they weather the storm, drawing strength from their bond and the love that binds them together.

Also Read: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa open up about TV’s ‘toxic’ work culture: “I have seen so many directors, creative people getting heart attacks”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.