India's beloved fantasy saga, Baahubali, is set to enthrall audiences once again with the premiere of its animated prequel series, Baahubali: Crown of Blood, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Helmed by visionary director S.S. Rajamouli and produced by Graphic India and Arka Mediaworks, the series promises to delve deeper into the rich lore of the Baahubali universe. Set against the backdrop of the kingdom of Mahishmati, the story follows the epic journey of Baahubali and Bhallaladeva as they unite to defend their realm against the enigmatic warlord Raktadeva, unraveling a tapestry of intrigue, conflict, and heroism along the way.

Baahubali Universe Expands: Disney+ Hotstar to premiere animated series Baahubali: Crown of Blood

Gaurav Banerjee, Head of Content at Disney+ Hotstar, expressed excitement about expanding the animation genre with enthralling narratives like Baahubali: Crown of Blood. Recognizing animation's pivotal role in modern storytelling, the collaboration aims to captivate audiences with compelling tales while enriching the animation landscape for adults. S.S. Rajamouli, the creative force behind the Baahubali phenomenon, emphasized the vast potential of the franchise, stating that ‘Crown of Blood’ would unveil previously untold twists in the lives of its iconic characters, Baahubali and Bhallaladeva.

Indian actor who played Baahubali in the successful Baahubali franchise, Prabhas said, “It’s an exciting time that Baahubali and Bhallaladeva are going to come together in this unseen chapter of Baahubali’s journey. Baahubali: Crown of Blood is a chapter that takes place before the story in the film franchise. It’s an important chapter in Baahu’s and Bhalla’s life. It's wonderful that S.S. Rajamouli, Sharad Devarajan, Disney+Hotstar, Arka Mediaworks, and Graphic India are bringing this story to the world through this animated format. I cannot wait to watch this new chapter in Baahubali’s journey.”

Sharad Devarajan, Co-Creator and Producer of Baahubali: Crown of Blood, lauded Rajamouli's unparalleled storytelling, hailing him as one of the greatest creators in the world. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate on this groundbreaking project, promising an action-packed adventure filled with political intrigue, drama, and courage. With the participation of key cast members such as Rana Dagubatti and Prabhas, who portrayed Bhallaladeva and Baahubali respectively in the film franchise, anticipation is at an all-time high for this animated spectacle.

Rana Dagubatti, actor who played Bhallaladeva in the Baahubali franchise said, "The film franchise of Baahubali has built its legacy; I am excited to see the legacy being continued with animated storytelling format. This new chapter of Baahubali and Bhallaladeva’s life will unfold many more mysteries of the Baahubali world. I am thrilled that S.S. Rajamouli, Sharad Devarajan, Disney+Hotstar, Arka Mediaworks and Graphic India are bringing this new chapter of Baahubali’s world in an animated format that will introduce the world of Baahubali to the fans and newer audiences in an exciting way.”



