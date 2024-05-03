Diljit Dosanjh and Gippy Grewal, two of the biggest names in the Punjabi entertainment industry, left fans yearning for another collaboration after their highly successful film Jihne Mera Dil Luteya. However, the duo never shared the screen space again, leading to rumors of a rift between them. In a recent interview with Film Companion, Gippy Grewal finally addressed the speculation surrounding their alleged fallout.

Gippy Grewal on Diljit Dosanjh: says “What happened was that when we started our careers…”

Recalling a past incident, Gippy shared, "I remember we were in Punjab for an award show, and Gurdas Maan was performing on stage. He stopped his performance just to say that we were looking good sitting together and that we shouldn't fight and shouldn't listen to what people were saying. We were shocked to hear him say this because there was nothing like that. After that, Diljit went on stage and cleared that there was nothing like that."

Gippy Grewal revealed the actual reason behind their inability to reunite on the big screen, citing financial constraints. He explained, "What happened was that when we started our careers, we did a film Jihne Mera Dil Luteya. That film became a massive hit. So, Diljit set his fees, and so did I. Now, to cast us both in the same film would be very expensive for producers. They couldn't afford both of us. Because of this, we never got to work together, and people think that we aren't working together."

Despite the speculation, both Diljit Dosanjh and Gippy Grewal have continued to excel in their respective careers, garnering immense popularity and critical acclaim. Their fans can only hope that a producer with deep pockets will bring them together once again, reigniting the magic they created in Jihne Mera Dil Luteya.

