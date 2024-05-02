Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll. He had three releases in 2023 and the first two films, Jawan and Pathaan, were all-time blockbusters. The third release, Dunki, was also a decent success and it proved once and for all that the superstar is here to stay. And now, it has come to light that even when it comes to endorsements, he’s also on top.

Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn top the list of celebrity-endorsed ads aired during Indian Premier League 2024

According to a report in The Economic Times dated May 2, Shah Rukh Khan along with Ajay Devgn top the list of celebrity-endorsed ads aired during the first 37 matches of the on-going Indian Premier League (IPL). The share of their ads was a huge 19% as per the data sourced by the newspaper from TAM Sports. 65% share of the celebrity-endorsed ads came from advertisers like Sporta Technologies, Vishnu Packaging, K P Pan Foods, Playgames 24*7 and Coca-Cola India.

The Economic Times report further said that in last year’s edition of IPL, it was Aamir Khan who dominated the ad volumes for celebrity TVCs. This year, among sports celebrities, Virender Sehwag ranks on top with a 7.5% share of the ad volumes, followed by Hardik Pandya with a 7.4% share. In IPL 2023, the top sports celebrity was Virat Kohli.

TAM Sports data also threw light on the fact that the share of celebrity-endorsed commercials to the overall TV ad volume during IPL 2024 is at 61% while last year, the number stood at 75%. Meanwhile, the share of non-celebrity ads jumped from 25% to 39% this year. Moreover, as per the report, Ecom-Gaming, Pan Masala, Aerated Soft Drink, Face Wash and Paints were the top five categories for celeb ads, taking a huge chunk of 75% of ad volumes.

Speaking of Ajay Devgn, he began the year with the successful supernatural thriller, Shaitaan. It was followed by the critically acclaimed sports film, Maidaan. The talented star will have three more releases this year – Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha on July 5, Singham Again reportedly on Diwali and Raid 2 reportedly on November 15.

