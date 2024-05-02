Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated entry into the realm of OTT platforms with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has finally released. The series, spanning 8 episodes, transports viewers back to the early 1900s, offering a meticulously crafted depiction of Lahore. From the opulent lifestyle of the Tawaifs to the intricate details adorning city walls and storefronts, every aspect of Heeramandi immerses viewers in the bygone era, evoking a sense of nostalgia and wonder.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: Hundreds of workers toiled for 10 months to recreate Lahore of 1900s

What sets Heeramandi apart is the dedication and labor invested behind the scenes. It's revealed that hundreds of workers dedicated nearly 10 months to recreating the Lahore of yesteryears under Bhansali's visionary direction. This painstaking effort shines through in the series as viewers are treated to a visually stunning portrayal of the Diamond Bazaar.

Originally conceived as a 14-page concept by Bhansali's friend, Moin Beg two decades ago, Heeramandi underwent a transformative journey before its digital debut. Bhansali's decision to adapt the concept for a series format allowed for a deeper exploration of characters and narratives, enriching the storyline and bringing the world of Heeramandi to life in vivid detail.

Helmed by the acclaimed filmmaker himself, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has become a global sensation, released on Netflix across 190 countries in May. With its blend of captivating storytelling and breathtaking visuals, the series marks a triumphant debut for Bhansali in the digital domain, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating his future endeavors.

