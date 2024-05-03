Television star Ragini Khanna, known for her roles in shows like Sasural Genda Phool and for being Govinda’s niece, recently found herself embroiled in a controversy due to fake news circulating on social media. Reports surfaced claiming that Ragini had converted to Christianity, sparking widespread attention. The situation escalated when Ragini herself inadvertently shared the false post on her Instagram account, leading to confusion and chaos among her followers. However, Ragini has since clarified that the news of her conversion is entirely false and that she remains steadfast in her original faith. She explained that she mistakenly shared the post without realizing its fraudulent nature.

Govinda’s niece Ragini Khanna breaks silence on her conversion rumors: “For me, humanity is the biggest religion”

“As an actor, we have to be more careful, this is the lesson I learned from this incident. Actually, for the last few months, I have been re-posting my fans’ posts. I believe that whatever I am today is because of my fans. By re-posting his post on my social media pages, I express my gratitude. But didn’t think it would become an issue (and) questions will be raised on my identity,” Ragini said, speaking with Dainik Bhaskar.

“A fan made a fake post (where I am seen converting to Christianity) and tagged my account. Then he sent a request for collaboration with me. I accepted by mistake. After some time, he shared that fake post where I am talking about my religious conversion. He is completely fake. I have reported. Well, I have millions of fans, among them if one person does such a stupid thing, I can’t blame my entire fan club. My fans have been very loyal to me and I also respect them a lot,” she added.

She also stated that she respects all religions and has been attending church every Sunday for more than ten years. “But this does not mean at all that I have changed my religion. For me, humanity is the biggest religion and it will always remain the same,” she said.

Ragini was recently seen at her cousin Arti Singh’s wedding. She was seen participating in the wedding rituals.

Also Read: TV star Rupali Ganguly joins BJP following Kangana Ranaut: ‘I should also take part in this’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.