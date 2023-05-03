Adipurush has been in the news ever since it was announced. The film, directed by Om Raut, stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. And now, the excitement surrounding the movie has reached new heights as the team is gearing up to release the trailer. As per our sources, the trailer of Adipurush will be released on May 9. However, before the official release, the team has decided to exclusively showcase the trailer to Prabhas' fans in Hyderabad on May 8.

A report by PinkVilla quoted a source saying, “Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Om Raut and Bhushan Kumar will unveil the trailer of Adipurush at a grand event in Mumbai on May 9, 2023. It’s approximately a 3-minute-long trailer that will take the audience into the world of Ramayana.” In addition, the report also mentioned that the team Adipurush have decided to showcase the trailer of the movie exclusively to Prabhas fans in Hyderabad on May 8, before releasing it to the world on May 9.

The source further added, “It’s going to be a 3D screening for the fans in Hyderabad. Prabhas and the entire team of Adipurush believe that fans are the support system for any film and it’s a gesture from their end to appreciate all the support given by the fans to Adipurush over the last 2 years.”

Readers may recall that Bollywood Hungama has recently reported that the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan might be postponed. The flick, which is scheduled for June 2, is now expected to release on June 29. Commenting on the same, the source told PinkVilla, “Adipurush will release on June 16 as scheduled. There will be no change in the date based on other films and they are clear on bringing the film across the globe on June 16. It’s going to be a 37-day-long campaign leading to the film's release. There are some great devotional songs in the album which will be out post the trailer.”

