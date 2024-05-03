The month of May is going to be an unexciting one for Bollywood as it’ll see the release of very few significant films. However, the regular flow of releases will begin from the last week of May. And the film that will inaugurate the movie-watching season is Mr And Mrs Mahi. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, it is scheduled to be released on May 31. A lot of hopes are pinned on this film, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, and in this article, Bollywood Hungama brings to you an interesting update.

Trailer of Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mr And Mrs Mahi expected to be out next week

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The trailer of Mr And Mrs Mahi will be out in the second week of May. The final date will be locked in a couple of days. After the trailer, the songs will be unveiled. The idea is to have a compact campaign of around three weeks.”

The source continued, “Rajkummar will have one more release in May – Srikanth. The trailer of Mr And Mrs Mahi is expected to arrive around the release of this film.” Srikanth features the talented actor in the role of the visually impaired successful industrialist, Srikanth Bolla and will be released in cinemas on May 10. It also stars Alaya F, Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar,

Mr And Mrs Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma, whose debut directorial was Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl (2020). Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the news, in November 2021, that Sharan’s next film has been titled Mr And Mrs Mahi. In January 2022, the makers dropped pictures of Janhvi prepping with Dinesh Karthik for the role of a cricketer.

Later, Bollywood Hungama was also the first one to report that Mr And Mrs Mahi has been postponed and won’t make it on October 7, 2023, which was the initial release date of the film.

Mr And Mrs Mahi marks the fourth theatrical release for Janhvi Kapoor after Dhadak (2018), Roohi (2021) and Mili (2022). She’ll have two more theatrical films this year – the political thriller Ulajh and Jr NTR-Saif Ali Khan co-starrer Pan India film, Devara. As for Rajkummar Rao, after Srikanth and Mr And Mrs Mahi, his other two releases in 2024 are Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

