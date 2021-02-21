Bollywood Hungama

Vidhu Vinod Chopra confirms Aamir Khan’s PK story will move forward with Ranbir Kapoor

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani collaborated on their second PK in 2014 after their super hit film 3 Idiots. The second collab was also a hit at the box office. For unversed, towards the end of the film, the audience saw Aamir Khan, who played an alien, returned to the Earth along with a friend. It was a cameo of Ranbir Kapoor. This gave a hope that the film will one day have a sequel.

As per reports, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said that they will make a sequel to the film. They had shown Ranbir Kapoor towards the end of the film so they are aware that there is a story to tell. He said that writer Abhijat Joshi has not written the film yet. He said that the day Joshi writes it, they will make the film.

He further said that they are not here in the business to make money. They are in the business of cinema. He said that if their goal was to make money, they would have made six to seven installments of Munna Bhai and two to three installments of PK. Chopra said that they seek joy and happiness in few crores.

Meanwhile, Hirani last directed Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju.

ALSO READ: “Nicolas Cage saw Eklavya many times and said it made him CRY every time” – Vidhu Vinod Chopra

More Pages: PK Box Office Collection , PK Movie Review

