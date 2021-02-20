Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.02.2021 | 6:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Farhan Akhtar says ‘don’t murder enthusiasm’ of Arjun Tendulkar after Sachin Tendulkar’s son’s selection in Mumbai Indians for IPL 2021

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Indian Premier League 2021 auction was held earlier this week! One of the players selected for the new season of IPL is Arjun Tendulkar, master blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s son, for Mumbai Indians’ team. Netizens had mixed feelings about the young cricketer and called it promoting nepotism. Farhan Akhtar has now come in defense of him stating ‘don’t murder his enthusiasm'.

Farhan Akhtar says ‘don’t murder enthusiasm’ of Arjun Tendulkar after Sachin Tendulkar’s son’s selection in Mumbai Indians for IPL 2021

Arjun Tendulkar was bought for Rs. 20 lakhs by Mumbai Indians. Farhan Akhtar, on Saturday, took to Twitter and said, "I feel I should say this about #Arjun_Tendulkar. We frequent the same gym & I’ve seen how hard he works on his fitness, seen his focus to be a better cricketer. To throw the word ‘nepotism’ at him is unfair & cruel. Don’t murder his enthusiasm & weigh him down before he’s begun."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan Akhtar will be seen in the sports drama Toofan.

ALSO READ: Allahabad High Court stays arrest of Mirzapur producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Seema Biswas joins the cast of Vipul…

Sara Ali Khan to play the main lead in Tiger…

Arjun Rampal and Konkona Sen Sharma to star…

NCB detains Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend…

Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal summoned by NCB…

Arjun Rampal joins the cast of Kangana…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification