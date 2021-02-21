Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, last year during the lockdown, announced that they are set to become a family of four. Kareena is pregnant with her second child.

Now, it's been confirmed that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have welcomed their second child. It's a baby boy for the royal couple. According to a report, the actress was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday night and delivered the baby on February 21. Congratulations are in order!

Below is the photo from the time Taimur Ali Khan was born and a sweet moment was shared between Kareena and Saif.

Last year, in their announcement in August, the couple said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. -- Saif and Kareena."

Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to publish her first pregnancy book - Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible which is set to release in 2021.

