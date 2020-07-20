For months, there have been several rumours suggesting that production banner Yash Raj Films will announce a series of projects as a part of their 50th anniversary. The YRF Project 50 includes some big-budget movies with top stars from the country. With that being said, Vicky Kaushal is set to work with YRF for the very first time in an action film.

According to reports, Vicky Kaushal will team up with Vijay Krishna Acharya, who has previously worked on movies like Dhoom 3 and Thugs Of Hindostan. It will be a big scale action project and will be part of YRF Project 50 line up. The actor is currently in talks with the makers and once everything falls into place, the film might roll soon.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal has a series of films in the pipeline starting with Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh, Meghna Gulzar’s Sam based on Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw, Karan Johar’s Takht and Aditya Dhar’s Ashwathama.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

