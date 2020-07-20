Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.07.2020 | 1:49 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Vicky Kaushal to team up with Dhoom 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya for big scale action film with YRF

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

For months, there have been several rumours suggesting that production banner Yash Raj Films will announce a series of projects as a part of their 50th anniversary. The YRF Project 50 includes some big-budget movies with top stars from the country. With that being said, Vicky Kaushal is set to work with YRF for the very first time in an action film.

According to reports, Vicky Kaushal will team up with Vijay Krishna Acharya, who has previously worked on movies like Dhoom 3 and Thugs Of Hindostan. It will be a big scale action project and will be part of YRF Project 50 line up. The actor is currently in talks with the makers and once everything falls into place, the film might roll soon.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal has a series of films in the pipeline starting with Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh, Meghna Gulzar’s Sam based on Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw, Karan Johar’s Takht and Aditya Dhar’s Ashwathama.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal’s new look unveiled on the death anniversary of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rajeev Sen to debut as Rohit Vardhan in…

Two Instagram users booked for sending…

Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya director Rajat Mukherjee…

Migrant worker airlifted by Sonu Sood names…

BREAKING: Prabhas and Deepika Padukone to…

Yash Raj Films spent Rs 5-6 crores on the…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification