Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.04.2020 | 8:46 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Vicky Kaushal dismisses rumours of breaking lockdown rules and getting caught by cops

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Vicky Kaushal dismisses rumours of breaking lockdown rules and getting caught by cops

On Thursday, actor Vicky Kaushal took to his Twitter feed to dismiss rumours of him violating lockdown rules. The actor called these rumours baseless and said that he has not stepped out of his house since the time the lockdown was announced. 

Vicky Kaushal dismisses rumours of breaking lockdown rules and getting caught by cops

Taking to Twitter, Vicky wrote, “There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I've not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. I request people not to heed the rumours.”


Earlier there were reports of an actor violating breakdown rules to meet his girlfriend and was caught and fined by the Mumbai traffic police for the same. The reports said that both the actors are successful and popular. This led to several people coming to the conclusion that the said actor was Vicky Kaushal who is rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif.  

Meanwhile, according to reports, Vicky Kaushal’s building in Mumbai has been quarantined after a young lady was tested positive for coronavirus. 

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal, Neil Nitin Mukesh’s building quarantined

Tags : , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Crocs Inc. to donate…

Rohit Shetty sets up 8 hotels with…

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan to work with…

Hrithik Roshan urges coronavirus survivors…

Zaira Wasim urges everyone to stop praising…

Zareen Khan launches her own YouTube channel

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification