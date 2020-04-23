On Thursday, actor Vicky Kaushal took to his Twitter feed to dismiss rumours of him violating lockdown rules. The actor called these rumours baseless and said that he has not stepped out of his house since the time the lockdown was announced.

Taking to Twitter, Vicky wrote, “There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I've not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. I request people not to heed the rumours.”

There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I've not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. I request people not to heed the rumours. @MumbaiPolice — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) April 23, 2020



Earlier there were reports of an actor violating breakdown rules to meet his girlfriend and was caught and fined by the Mumbai traffic police for the same. The reports said that both the actors are successful and popular. This led to several people coming to the conclusion that the said actor was Vicky Kaushal who is rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Vicky Kaushal’s building in Mumbai has been quarantined after a young lady was tested positive for coronavirus.

