Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.04.2020 | 9:47 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Police complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut over video supporting sister Rangoli Chandel

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Police complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut over video supporting sister Rangoli Chandel

A police complaint has been filed against Kangana Ranaut for supporting her sister Rangoli Chandel after the latter's Twitter account was suspended due to alleged hate speech directed against a community.

Police complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut over video supporting sister Rangoli Chandel

As per reports, advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, a resident of Mumbai, has filed a complaint against the actress. He says that while one sister was calling for killings and violence, the other sister came out in support after being criticized, which led to Twitter account suspension.

The complaint also alleges that Rangoli Chandel has misused the stardom, fame, fanbase, money, power, and influence to promote hatred, disbalance, fights in the country for their personal benefits and gains.

In the video, Kangana Ranaut addressed Rangoli Chandel's twitter account being suspended. "my sister Rangoli Chandel had specifically mentioned that people who have attacked doctors and police personnel should be shot dead," Kangana said in her video message. She stated Farah Ali Khan and Reema Kagti made false allegations that Chandel was targetting a specific community.

"I know the nation is going through a lot right now, but we have to find a way to completely demolish these (social media) platforms and start our own platforms," she said.

Previously, the same advocate filed a complaint against Rangoli Chandel for her alleged hate speech.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad not to release this Diwali; no clarity when it can go on floors

Tags : , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vicky Kaushal dismisses rumours of breaking…

Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Crocs Inc. to donate…

Rohit Shetty sets up 8 hotels with…

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan to work with…

Hrithik Roshan urges coronavirus survivors…

Zaira Wasim urges everyone to stop praising…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification