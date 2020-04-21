Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.04.2020 | 7:39 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Vicky Kaushal, Neil Nitin Mukesh’s building quarantined

BySubhash K. Jha

After a young girl was tested positive for the Coronavirus, a posh high-rise in suburban Mumbai Oberoi Springs which houses several Bollywoood actors and directors has been completely sealed off. The building’s residents include choreographer-director Ahmed Khan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vicky Kaushal and Chitrangada Singh.

Vicky Kaushal, Neil Nitin Mukesh's building quarantined

When I contacted one of the star-residents, the person agreed to share details on condition of anonymity, “We’ve been asked not to talk about this (the Corona case in the building) as there’s bound to be an immediate ostracizing of all the residents. Yes, a little girl tested positive two days ago. It has made no difference to our life. We were in any case not stepping out of our homes. So there’s no change. We are comfortable as we get all our grocery at our apartment door.”

Another star-resident says, “Things are bad everywhere in Mumbai. When they found a positive case in our building complex all the ‘Wings’ were sealed, even those where the Corona infected girl didn’t stay.”

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal gets a quarantine special hair cut from brother Sunny Kaushal

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rohit Shetty sets up 8 hotels with…

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan to work with…

Hrithik Roshan urges coronavirus survivors…

Zaira Wasim urges everyone to stop praising…

Zareen Khan launches her own YouTube channel

Kirti Kulhari goes on a digital detox

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification