After a young girl was tested positive for the Coronavirus, a posh high-rise in suburban Mumbai Oberoi Springs which houses several Bollywoood actors and directors has been completely sealed off. The building’s residents include choreographer-director Ahmed Khan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vicky Kaushal and Chitrangada Singh.

When I contacted one of the star-residents, the person agreed to share details on condition of anonymity, “We’ve been asked not to talk about this (the Corona case in the building) as there’s bound to be an immediate ostracizing of all the residents. Yes, a little girl tested positive two days ago. It has made no difference to our life. We were in any case not stepping out of our homes. So there’s no change. We are comfortable as we get all our grocery at our apartment door.”

Another star-resident says, “Things are bad everywhere in Mumbai. When they found a positive case in our building complex all the ‘Wings’ were sealed, even those where the Corona infected girl didn’t stay.”

