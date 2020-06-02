Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.06.2020 | 11:12 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Varun Dhawan opts out of two major projects

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

The reason Varun Dhawan is not doing Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele is not dates. It is the script. Varun Dhawan who is on a career-revamp spree has decided to not go ahead with the film. A source close to the development reveals, “After the unexpected failure of Street Dancer 3D, Varun has decided to be ruthless about his career decisions.

Varun Dhawan opts out of two major projects

Although Shashank is a close friend, Varun flatly told Karan Johar that he didn’t think the script was up to the mark.” Apparently Varun doesn’t want to serve up an overdose of comedies to the audience. “As far as comedy goes, Varun feels his father (David Dhawan)’s Coolie No 1 is enough for laughs this year. Varun now wants to sign a serious dramatic film, not light-hearted frivolous fluff stuff,” says the source.

Interestingly this is not the only film of director Shashank Khaitan that Varun has opted out of. After a fiesta of flurry and fanfare, Varun has also opted out of the ambitious period drama Ranbhoomi which Khaitan was supposed to direct for producer Karan Johar.

At the time when Ranbhoomi was launched Varun Dhawan had excitedly said, “It is going to be the biggest film of my career so far. I’ve never played a rural character before.”

Varun and Shashank Khaitan have collaborated over two successful films in the past Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya. Mr Lele was according to sources, “too much comedy in one year” for Varun. As for Ranbhoomi, after Kalank, Varun doesn’t want to do another costume drama. So is this the end of another filmy friendship?

Also Read: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt to get married in 2021

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Salman Khan begins food donation drive at…

Anurag Kashyap announces his new production…

Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation help and…

Maharashtra government lays down strict…

Zaira Wasim returns to Twitter, says she…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya rubbishes…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification