Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.06.2020 | 9:58 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Wajid Khan had tested positive of COVID-19 but died due to cardiac arrest, says brother Sajid Khan

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In one of the most tragic news, Wajid Khan of the music composer duo Sajid-Wajid, passed away on Sunday, May 31 at a hospital in Mumbai. His last rites were performed at Versova at 1 pm on June 1.

Wajid Khan had tested positive of COVID-19 but died due to cardiac arrest, says brother Sajid Khan

His brother Sajid Khan confirmed that Wajid had tested positive for COVID-19. But, he already had underlying kidney issues and died due to cardiac arrest. Since only 20 people are allowed to attend a funeral amid nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak, the last rites were carried out following the guidelines. Sajid and close friends were industry were in attendance.

Wajid Khan and Sajid Khan, music director duo, are the sons of Ustad Sharafat Ali Khan, a renowned tabla player. They first worked together for Salman Khan's Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998. They worked as composers for many of Salman’s films including Hello Brother, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge (2002), Tere Naam (2003), Garv (2004), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Partner (2007), Hello (2008), God Tussi Great Ho (2008), Wanted (2009), Main Aur Mrs Khanna, (2009), Veer (2010), Dabangg (2010), No Problem (2010) among others.

ALSO READ:

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Salman Khan begins food donation drive at…

Anurag Kashyap announces his new production…

Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation help and…

Maharashtra government lays down strict…

Zaira Wasim returns to Twitter, says she…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya rubbishes…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification