In one of the most tragic news, Wajid Khan of the music composer duo Sajid-Wajid, passed away on Sunday, May 31 at a hospital in Mumbai. His last rites were performed at Versova at 1 pm on June 1.

His brother Sajid Khan confirmed that Wajid had tested positive for COVID-19. But, he already had underlying kidney issues and died due to cardiac arrest. Since only 20 people are allowed to attend a funeral amid nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak, the last rites were carried out following the guidelines. Sajid and close friends were industry were in attendance.

Wajid Khan and Sajid Khan, music director duo, are the sons of Ustad Sharafat Ali Khan, a renowned tabla player. They first worked together for Salman Khan's Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998. They worked as composers for many of Salman’s films including Hello Brother, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge (2002), Tere Naam (2003), Garv (2004), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Partner (2007), Hello (2008), God Tussi Great Ho (2008), Wanted (2009), Main Aur Mrs Khanna, (2009), Veer (2010), Dabangg (2010), No Problem (2010) among others.

ALSO READ:

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.