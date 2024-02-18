Celebrations are in full swing as Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his beloved wife Natasha Dalal announce the joyous news of their parenthood. After 3 blissful years of marriage, the couple is eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child, marking a new chapter in their journey together.

Varun Dhawan, who exchanged vows with his longtime sweetheart Natasha Dalal in a memorable ceremony back in 2021, has been basking in the glow of marital bliss. Sharing the news on Instagram, Varun wrote in caption, “We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrength.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan recently released the teaser of Baby John, produced by the directorial prowess of Atlee, fans are eagerly anticipating its launch slated for May 31st. The film boasts a stellar cast including Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff, promising a cinematic spectacle. Moreover, speculations abound regarding Varun Dhawan's collaboration with director Shashank Khaitan, famed for his directorial ventures like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Amidst these cinematic endeavours, Varun Dhawan is set to grace the digital realm with Citadel: India, a riveting web series directed by Raj-DK. Co-starring alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

