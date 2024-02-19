comscore
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani enlist Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's security team for their private Goa wedding: Report 

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

The couple has entrusted their wedding security to Yusuf Ibrahim, known for safeguarding high-profile celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are set to tie the knot on February 21 in a dreamy Goa wedding! The couple, along with their families, arrived in Goa on Saturday, amidst much anticipation. Adding to the excitement, Yusuf Ibrahim, renowned security personnel for celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, was spotted with them, hinting at a high-profile affair.

Yusuf Ibrahim, known for managing security for top Bollywood stars, shared his insights with ETimes. He spoke about the importance of meticulous planning and execution for "challenges of high-profile weddings." Maintaining secrecy and security remain his top priorities while ensuring invited guests "have a free hand to do what they want to."

Meanwhile, News18 reported a strict no-phone policy at the wedding. Guests will reportedly deposit their phones for the ceremony, respecting the couple's desire for privacy. Official photographs will be shared post-wedding.

The guest list boasts prominent names like Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Pandey, expected to arrive on February 20th. The pre-wedding celebrations kicked off with a dhol night at Jackky's home, where Rakul looked radiant in green. The couple also sought blessings at a Mumbai temple before their journey to Goa.

While details remain under wraps, fans can expect official photos and updates post-wedding. 

Meanwhile, it is reported that the couple will kick off their pre-wedding functions in Goa from February 19 onwards that is today. Rakul and Jackky are also planning to maintain eco-friendly because of which they do not have paper invites and they will also be avoiding the use of firecrackers. Post her wedding on February 21, Rakul is expected to resume work within the same week along with her to-be husband Jackky.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani seek blessings at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of wedding day; watch

