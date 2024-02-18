Rashmika Mandanna shares harrowing experience as flight makes emergency landing; says, “This is how we escaped death today”

Popular actor Rashmika Mandanna encountered a nerve-wracking ordeal as the Air Vistara flight she boarded faced technical complications, leading to an emergency landing. The incident occurred during her journey from Mumbai to Hyderabad, accompanied by fellow actor Shraddha Das. Within just 30 minutes of takeoff, turbulence and technical glitches compelled the flight to return to Mumbai as a safety precaution for all passengers onboard.

Confirming the occurrence, an Air Vistara spokesperson informed NDTV, “Shortly after take-off, a technical snag was detected on Vistara flight UK531 operating from Mumbai to Hyderabad on 17 February 2024. As a precautionary step, in accordance with the standard operating procedures, the pilots decided to turn-back and landed the flight safely at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport, Mumbai.”

Efforts were promptly made to alleviate inconvenience for passengers, with an alternative aircraft arranged to resume the journey shortly after. Refreshments were provided to passengers during the transition.

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika Mandanna shared a selfie with Shraddha Das, shedding light on the alarming experience with a caption that read, “Just FYI this is how we escaped death today…”

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was recently seen in Animal and remains actively engaged in the filming of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Reprising her role as Srivalli alongside Allu Arjun, the upcoming film is highly anticipated following the blockbuster reception of its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar in 2021.

