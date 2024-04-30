Taapsee Pannu talks about how she got assurance in the film industry as she sheds light on the audience's reception towards unconventional storytelling.

Taapsee Pannu credits audience for rise of female-centric films like Queen, The Dirty Picture: “This change in the audience for me is a big confidence booster”

Taapsee Pannu has emerged as a beacon of change, fearlessly taking on roles that defy stereotypes and empower women. The actress has not only entertained us with her stellar performance on screen but also has challenged societal norms, making a compelling case for the importance of female-led cinema. In recent days, a lot of changes have been observed in the taste of the audiences. The viewers have been encouraging the female-led films along with the male-driven narratives that we often see.

Taapsee Pannu credits audience for rise of female-centric films like Queen, The Dirty Picture: “This change in the audience for me is a big confidence booster”

Recently Taapsee Pannu spoke about how the audiences are also becoming receptive to unconventional stories. She says "They are really interested in female-led stories. Watching films like The Dirty Picture (2011), Kahaani (2012), and Queen (2013) turn into commercial success gave me assurance that I can sustain a career in this industry without having to go down the beaten path. And this change in the audience for me is a big confidence booster."

While the industry has also managed to keep pace with this change, Taapsee Pannu feels that there is still a divide in terms of which actors are cast in performance -led films and which can work for commercial scripts. She also adds, "I am hoping for that too."

Taapsee Pannu serves as a shining example of what it means to be a trailblazer. With each new project, she proves that female-led films not only have a place in Bollywood but also have the power to spark real change in society. The actress will be next seen in Phir Aayi Haseena Dilruba and Khel Khel Mein.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu shares her story defending independence against pressurising paparazzi : “I’m difficult, whereas I’m just being real”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.