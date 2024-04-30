On April 30, haircare brand Kesh King announced rising actress Palak Tiwari as its new brand ambassador. The announcement was made through the company's social media channels, generating excitement among fans and the beauty industry. Palak, an actress and daughter of popular Indian TV face Shweta Tiwari, has quickly garnered attention for her style. This brand partnership signifies Kesh King's association with young India and its evolving beauty trends.

Kesh King ropes in Palak Tiwari as the brand ambassador

Details regarding the specific Kesh King products Tiwari will be endorsing are yet to be revealed. However, fans can expect the actress to appear in upcoming promotional campaigns for the brand. The brand is expected to make another official announcement in the next two days. Earlier, actresses such as Juhi Chawla and Shilpa Shetty Kundra have also endorsed this brand.

This collaboration between Palak Tiwari and Kesh King comes after her association with The Belgian Waffle for 'Hunt For The Coolest Fans’ campaign and becoming the face of Orion India.

Speaking of the professional front, the aspiring actress rose to fame after her debut music video with Harrdy Sandhu, titled ‘Bijlee Bijlee.’ Last year, she made her acting debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

