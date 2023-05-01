Following their working together as voice-over artists in the Hindi version of The Lion King, Shah Rukh Khan recently became the face of his son Aryan Khan’s luxury brand D’yavol X. For the ad campaign, Aryan directed his father and the luxury streetwear brand went live on their website on April 30. However, within a day, Shah Rukh Khan signed jackets which are worth Rs. 2 lakh and got sold out.

Shah Rukh Khan signed jackets from Aryan Khan’s D’YAVOL X brand worth Rs. 2 lakh get sold out in a day

On April 30, 2023, Aryan Khan’s brand launched the Signature X jacket, a black jacket with subtle details, a hoodie, and D'YAVOL X's iconic red hand-painted X on the elbow. SRK had worked in the campaign photoshoot too. The signature jacket had been autographed by the superstar. The limited edition collection had only 30 units of the jacket and within 24 hours of its launch, it got sold out. The jacket is priced at Rs. 2,00,555.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dyavol.x

In December 2022, Aryan Khan and co-founders Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva marked their foray into the luxury lifestyle business by unveiling D'YAVOL, their passion project. The three entrepreneurs aim to bring consumers the best global experiences and authentic products across fashion, beverages, and exclusive events.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Pathaan. The film’s collections crossed Rs. 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. It released in theatres on January 25, 2023. The film starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and it was directed by Siddharth Anand. He will also be seen in Atlee's Jawan in June 2023. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Deepika is making a cameo in the movie.

SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The film is backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. It will release on the big screen on December 22, 2023. The film will see Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. It will also star Satish Shah and Boman Irani. It is a story about immigration. Dunki has already been shot in Mumbai, Budapest and London.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.