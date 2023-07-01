Excitement is building up for Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film, Bawaal, as the release date draws near. Bollywood Hungama has been keeping readers informed about this film, and now it's time for the much-awaited trailer. Set to be launched on July 8, the Bawaal trailer will be unveiled at a grand event in Dubai.

Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal trailer to launch on July 8 in Dubai

A day after the trailer launch, a media event with team Bawaal including Varun and Janhvi will be held. Amazon Prime Video, the streaming platform that secured the rights to release Bawaal, is leaving no stone unturned in promoting this direct-to-OTT extravaganza. With their extensive marketing efforts, they aim to create a buzz around the film and attract a wide audience.

Initially scheduled for a theatrical release on July 21, the makers have made a significant decision. Bawaal will now be available for streaming on the Amazon Prime Video platform from July 27, allowing viewers to enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes. This decision comes after careful consideration by the team, including lead actor Varun Dhawan.

Varun, along with others in the core team, felt that it would be inappropriate to release Bawaal on OTT a day before Karan Johar's much-anticipated film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, hits the cinemas on July 28. Showing respect and admiration for his mentor, Varun, who was launched by Karan in Student Of The Year (2012), wanted to avoid any clash between their films and ensure a fair release for both.

Also Read: REVEALED: The REAL REASON why Sajid Nadiadwala sold Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal to OTT

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.