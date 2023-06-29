Bollywood Hungama was the first to inform the readers that Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal will see a direct-to-digital route. Days later, we were again the first to inform that the film will see a direct-to-digital premiere on Amazon Prime on July 21. And now, we have got some more exclusive scoop on the reason why Bawaal is taking a direct-to-digital premiere.

According to our trade sources, Sajid Nadiadwala has received a very good deal from Amazon Prime Video for the direct-to-digital premiere of the film. "In times when the OTT market is crashing, Sajid Nadiadwala got a deal of Rs. 110 crores from Amazon Prime Video. As known by everyone, Bawaal is not your run-of-the-mill commercial film, and the offer from Amazon gave Sajid and his team the security of assured returns. Varun and Janhvi also agreed to this decision as the film does not have those commercial trappings," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

According to insiders, Sajid, Varun, and Nitesh believe in the power of Bawaal and will take the film globally in the digital world. In fact, the world premiere of the film will take place in Paris, and the film will premiere in 200 countries. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal is the third collaboration of Varun Dhawan and Sajid Nadiadwala after Judwaa 2 and Kalank.

The film will release on July 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

