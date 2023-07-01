Karan Johar is all set to delight moviegoers with his upcoming directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The one-minute-eighteen-second-long teaser has left fans excited for the trailer. Currently, the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer made headlines for its first track, ‘Tum Kya Mile.’

BREAKING! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer to release digitally on July 4

Amid this, Bollywood Hungama has exciting news related to the upcoming flick. As per the buzz, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer will be released digitally this Tuesday, that is July 4. The makers will soon make an official announcement of the same.

On the other hand, ahead of the trailer release, earlier today, Karan shared a slew of photos of look test in several looks.

Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions present A Dharma Productions film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta. It is slated to release on July 28. Besides Ranveer and Alia, it will feature Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.

