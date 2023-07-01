The anticipation and curiosity around the sequel of the iconic blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has created a massive buzz ever since the first look of the film is out. The love showered by the masses on the re-release of the film proved how the film has engraved an extremely special place in the hearts of the viewers.

Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma get a ‘No Objection Certificate’ from the Indian Army on Gadar 2

As a pre-requisite for any army-based film in India to obtain a No Objection Certificate from the Ministry of Defence Preview Committee before release, the makers held a special screening of the film and the response they received from the officials was extremely heartwarming. The Ministry of Defence Preview Committee didn’t only give the green light to Gadar 2 but also shared positive words of acclamation for the film.

Helmed by director-producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie stars Superstar Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. The movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on 11th August 2023.

