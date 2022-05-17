Dharma Productions is ready for the big wedding of the year with the upcoming film, JugJugg Jeeyo. Starring Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul, the film will be released on June 24, 2022. Directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz fame, the makers are all set to launch the trailer on May 22.

Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor to launch JugJugg Jeeyo trailer on May 22

In videos on Monday, the lead cast introduced their characters. Anil Kapoor plays the self-obsessed Bheem, Neetu Kapoor plays Geeta, who always hopes for her family's happiness. Varun plays a Punjabi boy Kukku who loves to spend time with his friends and having a gala time. Kiara essays the role of Naina; Maniesh Paul plays the role of Gurpreet whereas Prajakta plays Varun's sister Ginni.

JugJugg Jeeyo tells the narrative of two generations of spouses. It is a lighthearted drama about love and generational differences.

