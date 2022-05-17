comscore

Last Updated 17.05.2022 | 12:14 PM IST

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey to stream on Netflix on May 20 

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey, which released in theatres on April 22, will arrive on streaming platform Netflix on May 20. The announcement was made on May 17, 2022.

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey to stream on Netflix on May 20 

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey to stream on Netflix on May 20 

The story revolves around an ex-cricketer struggling to make ends meet, wants to fulfill his child's wish of getting a Jersey but in the process comes face to face with his heroic past and is forced to decide if he will rise to the occasion and become a symbol of hope or continue to live a life as a loser?

A heartwarming story starring Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Pankaj Kapur arriving on May 20, 2022. Allu Aravind presents Jersey, it is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi and Aman Gill.

ALSO READ: What went wrong with Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey? Trade experts share their views on possible lifetime box office collections

More Pages: Jersey Box Office Collection , Jersey Movie Review

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

