Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey, which released in theatres on April 22, will arrive on streaming platform Netflix on May 20. The announcement was made on May 17, 2022.

The story revolves around an ex-cricketer struggling to make ends meet, wants to fulfill his child's wish of getting a Jersey but in the process comes face to face with his heroic past and is forced to decide if he will rise to the occasion and become a symbol of hope or continue to live a life as a loser?

A heartwarming story starring Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Pankaj Kapur arriving on May 20, 2022. Allu Aravind presents Jersey, it is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi and Aman Gill.

