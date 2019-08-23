Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 23.08.2019 | 6:45 PM IST

UN comes out in support of Priyanka Chopra, says she only expressed her personal views about the Indian Army

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Priyanka Chopra has found herself to be the subject of controversy after she tweeted in support of the Indian armed forces. The entire matter started when Priyanka took to Twitter saying, “Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces” along with the Indian flag and a Namaste icon. Following this tweet, and more so after the Indian government scrapped Article 370, nullifying Kashmir’s special status, an online campaign for UNICEF to drop Priyanka as the Goodwill Ambassador was started by the neighbouring country.

UN comes out in support of Priyanka Chopra, says she just expressed her personal views about the Indian Army

Now, the latest is that a UN spokesperson has addressed the issue stating that Priyanka Chopra was only expressing her personal views, and was not doing so as the ambassador for peace. In this regard, Priyanka had all the right to say what she thought. If that wasn’t all, Priyanka has also been showered with support from her fans, well-wishers and industry folk.

For the uninitiated, Priyanka took to Twitter to express her views after the Balkot Strike carried out by Indian Air Force. Post her tweets, Pakistan’s Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari wrote this week to UNICEF Executive Director, Henrietta Fore demanding Chopra’s removal as a Goodwill Ambassador accusing her of “jingoism and support” for the Indian armed forces.

Back on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Shonali Bose’s film The Sky is Pink.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra shares romantic moments with Nick Jonas, supports him during ‘Only Human’ music video shoot

