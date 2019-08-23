Bollywood Hungama
John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani to host a special screening of Batla House for Mumbai cops

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani are enjoying the success of their recent release, Batla House. The makers wanted to host a special screening for Mumbai cops. But, due to the court case, the screening was put on hold. Now that the film has released and is doing well at the box office, the makers to keep their word and hold a special screening which will take place at Inox Theatre, Nariman Point, Mumbai.

Nikkhil Advani said that they wanted to host a screening before the film’s release but due to pending court case they couldn’t do it. Now, they have finally locked in the date for the screening and many top police officers will be in attendance along with their families. He added that this isn’t a promotional strategy but an honest approach from them to felicitate the officers.

John Abraham plays the role of Delhi Police Special Cell DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav in the film inspired by the 2008 Batla House police encounter.

