Ayushmann Khurrana starrer AndhaDhun won accolades from critics and audience when it released in October last year. The film went onto win several awards and Ayushmann and Tabu were highly lauded for their performances. Since then, Ayushmann even ended up winning the National Award for Best Actor among other awards that came his way.

Now, the Sriram Raghavan starrer AndhaDhun is all set to release in South Korea. The announcement was made on Friday, August 24 that the film will release in SK in 90 screens. With that being said, the new Korean posters were also released.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana has many projects in the pipeline including Dream Girl, Bala and Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan.

