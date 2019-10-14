Bollywood Hungama

Ujda Chaman: Sunny Singh recalls he reached the sets 3 hours prior to the others to get his look right

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame actor, Sunny Singh, will next be seen in Ujda Chaman that revolves around premature balding and how he tackles the problem. The movie is quite similar to Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film Bala. While there’s a legal battle just around the corner for these two films, Sunny Singh opened up about his experience of working in the film.

He recalled reaching the sets at 4 am, almost 3 hours prior to the rest of the crew. His team had to make sure to get his look right or else, they had to re-do the entire thing from scratch. It took nearly 3 hours for them to get the look right before he got on with the rest of the shoot. He even spoke about how being bald is kind of in fashion since quite a few people are opting for it.

Udja Chaman is slated to release November 8.

Also Read: Ujda Chaman director plans to send legal notice to Bala makers over copyright violation

More Pages: Ujda Chaman Box Office Collection

