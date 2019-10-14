Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.10.2019 | 9:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan War Laal Kaptaan Made In China
follow us on

SCOOP! Aditya Chopra & Siddharth Anand to convert War into franchise like Mission: Impossible starring Hrithik Roshan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The much talked about and keenly awaited action entertainer of the year War released on October 2. Since then the film, starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor has been virtually unstoppable at the box office. After opening with a bang the business of War continued to remain stable on weekdays as well, eventually setting new box office benchmarks. Later at a press conference to talk about the success of War, director Siddharth Anand confirmed that he intended on making War into a franchise. Now we hear that post a meeting between Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand, the duo has decided to make War into a franchise like the Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible series with Hrithik Roshan as a constant.

SCOOP! Aditya Chopra & Siddharth Anand to convert War into franchise like Mission Impossible starring Hrithik Roshan

Commenting on the same an industry insider in the know says, “War was always intended to be a franchise. So this decision was expected, but making War into a franchise like Mission: Impossible with Hrithik Roshan being the constant is a new development. This happened when Aditya Chopra met Siddharth to congratulate the latter on the success of War; the two got talking about franchises and decided this.” Further talking about War becoming a franchise the source continues, “Right now the idea of a franchise has been developed, Siddharth will start work on it, but it will be a few years before we see a second instalment. But whatever be the case, with War turning into a franchise, Yash Raj Films now has three big ticket money spinner franchise properties in the form of the Tiger series with Salman Khan, Dhoom, and now War with Hrithik”.

Interestingly, if War does eventually become a franchise, Yash Raj Film could easily make a film that features Salman Khan’s character Tiger and Hrithik Roshan’s character, especially since both work for the Indian intelligence agency. However, this dream of seeing a cross over film between two franchises is still rather distant and might take the next five or more years to actualize.

Also Read: Ecstatic Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff open up about WAR becoming a Rs. 200 crore blockbuster!

More Pages: War Box Office Collection , War Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

War Box Office - Hrithik Roshan, Tiger…

War Box Office: The Hrithik Roshan – Tiger…

Farah Khan kickstarts her quiz show with…

Varun Dhawan reunites with Badlapur director…

Box Office: War Day 13 in overseas

EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification