Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.01.2020 | 7:59 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Panga Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Two non-cognisable case filed against Naseeruddin Shah’s daughter Heeba Shah for assaulting two veterinary clinic staff

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Heeba Shah has found herself in a legal soup as two non-cognisable cases have been filed against her in the Versova Police Station. The actress was at a veterinary clinic for the sterilization of two cats that belonged to her friend, Supriya Sharma. The incident took place on January 16 and the assault has been captured on the CCTV cameras of the clinic that receives help from The Feline Foundation.

Two non-cognisable case filed against Naseeruddin Shah’s daughter Heeba Shah for assaulting two veterinary clinic staff

One of the trustees, Mriidu Khosla, spoke to a leading tabloid and said that the actress hurled abuses at the staff for asking her to wait for a few minutes since there was already a surgery going on. After waiting for a couple of minutes, Heeba got violent and questioned them if they knew who she was. When the staff asked her to leave, she assaulted them and now, the cases have been filed against her.

Heeba Shah has said that the staff started the fight and she was not at fault. She further said that the staff needs to speak to the clients politely.

Also Read: “I faced a lot of abuse by people who have nothing better to do,” says Naseeruddin Shah

Tags : , , ,

Recommended for you

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi,…

Bob Biswas: Shah Rukh Khan's production…

Pankaj Tripathi opens up about his first…

Sunil Grover loves playing female…

"The love of the people of India for the…

Saif Ali Khan opens up about divorce with…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification