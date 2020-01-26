Bollywood Hungama

Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, and Ekta Kapoor are overwhelmed and humbled as they are honoured with the Padma Shri award

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The 2020 Padma honours were announced and filmmaker Karan Johar, Panga actress Kangana Ranaut, and producer Ekta Kapoor have been conferred with The Padma Shri award for excellence in performing arts. It is the fourth highest civilian award and singer-performer Adnan Sami has also been conferred to the same.

Speaking of the honour, Karan Johar said, ”It’s not very often that I’m at a loss for words, but this is one such occasion… The Padma Shri. Such an honour to receive one of the highest civilian awards in the country. Overwhelmed by so many emotions right now.  Humbled, elated and also thankful for the opportunity to live my dream every day, to create and to entertain. I know my father would be proud and I wish he was here to share this moment with me. #blessed”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#PadmaAwards2020 @PadmaAwards @PIBindia

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Expressing her elation, Kangana Ranaut says, “I’m humbled and I’m honored. I thank my country for this recognition and I dedicate this to every woman who dares to dream. To every daughter… to every mother… and to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our country.”

Expressing her joy over the news, Ekta Kapoor shares, “Overwhelmed & Emotional! My foray into the industry started when I was just 17. I constantly heard I was ‘too young’, ‘too raw’ and it was ‘too soon’ to make things happen. Through the years I’ve realised it’s never ‘too soon’ to live out your dreams and being ‘too young’ is probably the best thing. Today, as I’m conferred with the 4th highest civilian honor- ‘Padmashri’, I’m humbled. I hope to continue breaking boundaries, to continue giving young talent a chance and to strive to give back to the country for all the love that’s come my way. The timing couldn’t have been more perfect, as this news arrives 2 days before my son’s first birthday. Grateful & Thankful!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

????????JAI MATA DI JAI BALAJI JAI HIND!!! @pibindia #padmaawards2020

A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektaravikapoor) on

Congratulations to this talented bunch!

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut to play Air Force pilot in Ronnie Screwvala’s production, Tejas

