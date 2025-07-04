The actor is expected to step into the role of Colonel Santosh Babu in Apoorva Lakhia’s upcoming war drama inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

Salman Khan has finally given fans their first glimpse of his upcoming film Battle of Galwan with the release of its motion poster. The project, which has been generating significant buzz, is based on the Galwan Valley clash, one of India’s most intense battles in recent history. The motion poster, now out, highlights Salman Khan in a striking avatar — bloodstains on his face, a proud moustache, and a fierce look of patriotism in his eyes.

Salman Khan unveils powerful motion poster of Battle of Galwan; see post

Battle of Galwan promises to bring to life the story of the 2020 Galwan Valley confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh. The conflict, which occurred on June 15, 2020, stands out in modern military history as a brutal hand-to-hand battle fought without the use of firearms. Despite the extreme altitude of over 15,000 feet and the harsh conditions, Indian soldiers displayed extraordinary courage, and the battle became a defining moment in India’s border defense narrative.

The motion poster captures the raw emotion and intensity that the film aims to deliver. It sets the tone for what is expected to be a powerful retelling of a battle that showcased India’s resilience and determination.

The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and is inspired by the book ‘India’s Most Fearless 3’ written by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. In Battle of Galwan, Salman Khan is reported to portray Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, who bravely led his troops during the clash and was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra for his valor.

Reports also suggest that Salman Khan has undergone an extensive physical transformation for this role, dedicating himself to both the physical and emotional preparation required to depict such a significant figure. The rest of the cast is yet to be officially announced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)



The Battle of Galwan motion poster has already sparked conversations across social media, with fans expressing anticipation to see Salman Khan in a role that moves away from his usual commercial space and delves into a story of national importance.

The film is expected to be a high-impact patriotic drama that pays tribute to the bravery of the Indian Army. Further updates regarding the film’s release date and supporting cast are awaited.

Also Read: Salman Khan shows off chiselled physique in new gym photos; watch

More Pages: Battle of Galwan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.