Ahead of the poster reveal, the makers of ‘83 share pictures of Kapil’s Devils all dressed in blue!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Before the big reveal of the first poster from ‘83, the makers have shared pictures of Ranveer Singh‘s ‘Kapil’s Devils’ all dressed in blue along with Kapil Dev, Kabir Khan, and Krishnamachari Srikkanth. The makers have been gearing up for the poster reveal and as a build-up, have been releasing individual character posters introducing each character from Kapil’s Devils.

The makers of ‘83 shared the first look posters of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K. Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad and Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Addinath M Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shashtri and R Badree as Sunil Valson along with Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh.

‘83 is a sports drama that traces the events of India’s historic win at the 1983 World Cup. Helmed by Kabir Khan, ‘83 is touted to be the biggest sports film of all time, the movie is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The film ‘83 is all slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.

